Fort Payne starts 5-0 at Albertville Invitational

The Fort Payne softball team opened its 2022 campaign with a 5-0 record after competing at the Albertville Invitational at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville this weekend.
On Saturday, the Wildcats opened the first of three straight games with a 26-0 romp past Cleveland in 3 innings. Fort Payne amassed 18 hits while plating one run in the first inning, 17 runs in the second inning and eight runs in the third.
Lydia Crane batted 3 for 4 with a two-run home run in the third inning, totaling five RBIs. Cory Kramer posted a six-RBI performance with a triple and a run scored in a 2 for 3 effort at the plate. Emily Ellis added a triple with two RBIs and a run scored, and Graidin Haas hit 3 for 5 with a double, an RBI and scored three runs. Lily Jackson batted 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored, and Abby Phillips hit a double and scored three runs with two RBIs.
In the pitching circle, AJ Kramer and Kyleigh Thomas combined to deliver a shutout. Kramer struck out three batters and Thomas retired two.
Fort Payne followed with a 4-3 victory against Guntersville after pulling ahead in the fourth inning.
AJ Kramer surrendered no hits or runs while sitting three and walking none in 3 1/3 innings. Thomas gave up a run on three hits with one strikeout and walk in relief.
Haas was 2 for 3, scored a run and added an RBI for Fort Payne, and Baylee Green chipped in two RBIs.
Fort Payne edged Pell City 7-6 in five innings in Saturday’s finale. Green scored the winning run on a single in the fifth.
Haas doubled twice in the game in a 3 for 3 batting effort that included two RBIs and two runs scored. AJ Kramer also contributed two doubles, going 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
AJ Kramer picked up the win in the circle, surrendering no hits or runs while striking out five and walking one in 3 innings.
On Friday, the Wildcats opened the season with a 3-0 win in 3 innings against Grissom.
Haas had two hits and scored a run at the plate, as AJ Kramer retired nine batters in a no-hitter in her season pitching debut.
The Wildcats finished their opening day with a 9-3 victory in 4 innings against J.B. Pennington.
Fort Payne led 9-0 after two innings, before Pennington plated all three of its runs in the third frame.
Crane blasted an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the first inning, scoring three runs to extend the Wildcats to a 6-0 advantage.
Jackson finished with two hits and RBIs, Green had two hits with an RBI and scored two runs and Cory Kramer chipped in two hits and scored a run.
Fort Payne out-hit Pennington 10-3.
In the circle, Thomas earned the win for Fort Payne, pitching 4 innings and allowing three hits and runs. She struck out five and walked one.
