The Fort Payne softball team opened the 2023 regular season with three wins and two losses at a two-day tournament at Glencoe High School last weekend.
AJ Kramer struck out seven and walked one while allowing one hit and run in a complete-game in the circle, as Fort Payne beat Cedar Bluff 4-1 in five innings last Friday.
AJ Kramer doubled with an RBI and a run scored, Marcella Rentas contributed a double on two hits with an RBI and two runs scored and Baylee Green added a double for the Wildcats.
Fort Payne closed Friday competition with a 4-0 loss to Sand Rock in four innings, with AJ Kramer hitting a triple and a double and Cory Kramer chipping in two hits. Kyleigh Thomas tossed a complete game, allowing four hits and runs while delivering two strikeouts and walking two.
EllaGrace Hood sat five, walked one and gave up no runs on three hits in three innings for Sand Rock. Jadyn Foster doubled with an RBI and scored two runs and Sherina Foster drove in a run.
In Saturday’s first game, AJ Kramer retired seven Glencoe batters, walked three and surrendered one run on four hits in a complete-game outing of Fort Payne’s 4-1 victory in four innings.
Carley Cash tripled on two hits and drove in a run for the Wildcats and Rentas scored a run on two hits.
The Wildcats grabbed a 3-0 lead in the opening inning.
Fort Payne was limited to just three hits in a 13-0, five-inning loss to Wetumpka.
Rentas, AJ Kramer and Jocelyn Armstrong accounted for Fort Payne’s hits. Thomas allowed six hits for 13 runs with seven walks and no strikeouts in three innings of the loss.
Wetumpka’s Mya Holt dealt four innings in the circle, delivering seven strikeouts and no walks while giving up no runs on two hits. Ava Farmer doubled with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Ashlynn Campbell and Caylee Bowden each drove in two runs.
AJ Kramer struck out eight and walked none while pitching a one-hitter in a 1-0 complete-game win against Cedar Bluff.
The game was scoreless through six innings, before Fort Payne’s Thomas grounded out to second base, allowing Lydia Crane to score with two outs in play in the top of the seventh.
Green and Cash each recorded a double at the plate and Cory Kramer added two hits for the Wildcats.
Fort Payne is scheduled to compete in a tournament at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville on Friday.
