The Fort Payne softball team opened the 2023 regular season with three wins and two losses at a two-day tournament at Glencoe High School last weekend.

AJ Kramer struck out seven and walked one while allowing one hit and run in a complete-game in the circle, as Fort Payne beat Cedar Bluff 4-1 in five innings last Friday.

