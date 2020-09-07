Matt Johnson caught a touchdown pass from Israel Phillips in Cornerstone Christian Academy's 28-14 loss to Jacksonville Christian Academy at Rodeo Field in Rainsville on Friday night.
Johnson led all Eagles receivers with 96 yards on four receptions in the team's regular-season opener.
The Eagles (0-1) fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter before Phillips connected with Johnson for a 52-yard scoring strike. Phillip Grizzard's PAT kick pulled them within 14-7 before JCA earned a safety to extend its advantage to 16-7 at intermission.
JCA's Landon Wills ran for a 2-yard score and caught a 3-yard TD pass from Jack Harrelson in the first half.
Wilson hit Tavian Alexander for a 36-yard TD connection to push JCA's lead to 22-7 in the third, but the Eagles responded later in the quarter with a score to pull within one-score margin.
Hale found Johnson for a 29-yard catch-and-run. Johnson fumbled into the end zone where Phillips fell on the ball for a score. Grizzard's ensuing PAT kick made it 22-14 heading into the final period.
JCA's Tanner Wilson rushed for a 2-yard score to secure in the final frame to secure the win.
JCA finished with 162 yards rushing to the Eagles' 81.
Layne Fortner led CCA's defense with five tackles.
The Eagles host Tuscaloosa Christian on Friday.
