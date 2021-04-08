The Fort Payne boys ranked No. 9 overall in the latest Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Boys’ Super Poll this week, while garnering a No. 3 ranking in the Class 6A Coaches Poll.
The Super Poll, consisting of the top 15 teams in the state regardless of classification, had the Fort Payne boys maintaining their No. 9 ranking from the previous week. The Wildcats brought their overall record to 12-2-1 for the voting.
The Crossville boys (4-2) were selected as the No. 12th-ranked team in the 4A/5A Coaches Poll. The Lions fell four positions in the poll from last week.
In 1A/3A, the Collinsville boys (7-4-1) remained at No. 7 in this week’s Coaches Poll.
Here’s a look at this week’s boys and girls state soccer polls, with season record in parenthesis and last week’s ranking:
BOYS
Super Poll
1. Hoover (14-1) - 1
2. Spain Park (11-1-3) – 2
3. Huntsville (11-5-1) – 5
4. Grissom (14-2-2) – 3
5. Homewood (10-3-2) – 4
6. Indian Springs (13-2-1) – 6
7. Mountain Brook (17-2) – 10
8. Vestavia Hills (11-4-1) – 7
9. Fort Payne (12-2-1) – 9
10. Thompson (9-2-2) – 8
11. McGill-Toolen (12-4-3) – 11
12. John Carroll (12-2-3) – 13
13. Bayside Academy (12-0-2) – 12
14. St. Paul’s (14-3) – 14
15. Westminster-Oak Mountain (7-1-2) – NR
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (14-1) - 1
2. Spain Park (11-1-3) – 2
3. Huntsville (11-5-1) – 4
4. Grissom (14-2-2) – 3
5. Vestavia Hills (11-4-1) – 5
6. Thompson (9-2-2) – 6
7. Fairhope (10-3-1) – 8
8. Oak Mountain (9-5-4) – 7
9. Davidson (13-3-1) – 9
10. Daphne (11-2-1) – 11
11. Florence (8-5) – 10
12. Auburn (7-6) – 12
13. Foley (5-6-3) – 14
14. Hewitt-Trussville (7-7-2) – 15
15. James Clemens (5-10-2) – 13
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood (10-3-2) – 1
2. Mountain Brook (17-2) – 3
3. Fort Payne (12-2-1) – 2
4. McGill-Toolen (12-4-3) – 4
5. St. Paul’s (14-3) – 5
6. Briarwood (8-5) – 6
7. Pinson Valley (11-6-2) – 8
8. Chelsea (10-6) – 7
9. Pelham (11-5-1) – 9
10. Southside-Gadsden (9-6) – 10
11. Opelika (7-3-2) – 11
12. Randolph (7-2-2) – 12
13. Calera (8-3-1) – 13
14. Springville (8-5-1) – 14
15. Hartselle (16-3-1) – 15
Also receiving votes: Gardendale (10-4-2)
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Indian Springs (13-2-1) – 1
2. John Carroll (12-2-3) – 2
3. Montgomery Academy (10-1-1) – 4
4. Russellville (10-0) – 3
5. Guntersville (14-5-2) – 5
6. Pike Road (14-1) – 7
7. Boaz (10-5-3) – 6
8. Madison Academy (7-3) – 9
9. Westbrook Christian (9-1) – 10
10. St. John Paul II (8-4) – 11
11. Leeds (10-3-2) – 12
12. Crossville (4-2) – 8
13. Sylacauga (10-5-1) – 13
14. Lincoln (12-4-2) – 15
15. Oneonta (13-1) – 14
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Bayside Academy (12-0-2) – 1
2. Westminster-Oak Mountain (7-1-2) – 2
3. St. Luke’s (10-4-2) – 3
4. Catholic-Montgomery (13-2-1) – 5
5. Mars Hill (12-1) – 6
6. Tanner (13-3) – 4
7. Collinsville (7-4-1) – 7
8. Donoho (7-3-1) – 9
9. Cottage Hill (7-5-1) – 8
10. Danville (8-1-2) – NR
11. Weaver (5-1) – 11
12. Susan Moore (6-4) – 10
13. Trinity (5-7) – 14
14. Saks (2-2) – 12
15. Faith Christian (4-8) – 13
GIRLS
Super Poll
1. Huntsville (18-1) – 1
2. Vestavia Hills (14-1) – 2
3. Oak Mountain (14-3-1) – 4
4. Homewood (12-2) – 3
5. McGill-Toolen (11-3-1) – 6
6. Montgomery Academy (12-0-1) – 9
7. James Clemens (8-4-3) – 7
8. Spain Park (7-3-1) – 8
9. Thompson (15-3-2) – 5
10. Smiths Station (8-2-2) – 11
11. Auburn (9-2-1) – 10
12. Fairhope (12-0-3) – 13
13. Hewitt-Trussville (7-3-3) – 12
14. Susan Moore (18-1) – 15
15. Glencoe (11-1) – 14
CLASS 7A
1. Huntsville (18-1) – 1
2. Vestavia Hills (14-1) – 2
3. Oak Mountain (14-3-1) – 3
4. James Clemens (8-4-3) – 5
5. Spain Park (7-3-1) – 6
6. Thompson (15-3-2) – 4
7. Smiths Station (8-2-2) – 8
8. Auburn (9-2-1) – 7
9. Fairhope (12-0-3) – 10
10. Hewitt-Trussville (7-3-3) – 9
11. Sparkman (10-1) – 11
12. Bob Jones (9-7-1) – 12
13. Daphne (8-4-3) – 13
14. Hoover (4-6-3) – 14
15. Albertville (9-6-1) – NR
Also receiving votes: Baker (9-4-1)
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood (12-2) – 1
2. McGill-Toolen (11-3-1) – 2
3. Briarwood (10-6) – 3
4. Pelham (13-0) – 4
5. Chelsea (9-4-1) – 5
6. St. Paul’s (9-4-3) – 6
7. Southside-Gadsden (9-3-2) – 9
8. Cullman (7-4-1) – 9
9. Spanish Fort (8-4-1) – NR
10. Baldwin County (14-4) – 10
11. Helena (10-4-2) – 12
12. Mountain Brook (6-7-2) – 7
13. Pell City (10-3) – 11
14. Gardendale (12-3-1) – 13
15. Benjamin Russell (7-3-2) – 14
Also receiving votes: Springville (9-5-1)
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Montgomery Academy (12-0-1) – 1
2. Guntersville (7-5-1) – 2
3. St. John Paul II (10-4) – 3
4. Altamont (8-5-1) – 6
5. Carroll-Ozark (13-0-1) – 5
6. Indian Springs (6-2) – 4
7. St. Michael (6-3-3) – 8
8. Westminster Christian (8-4) – 7
9. Priceville (8-4) – 9
10. St. James (9-3) – 10
11. East Limestone (11-4) – 11
12. Lincoln (9-8-1) – 12
13. Pike Road (5-1-1) – NR
14. American Christian (6-1) – NR
15. Jacksonville (4-1) – 14
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Susan Moore (18-1) – 2
2. Glencoe (11-1) – 1
3. Westminster-Oak Mountain (7-5) – 3
4. Donoho (13-0-1) – 4
5. Mars Hill (9-3) – 5
6. Bayside Academy (7-3) – 6
7. Cottage Hill (9-1-4) – 7
8. Trinity (8-4-1) – 8
9. Orange Beach (7-3) – 9
10. Clements (10-4-1) – 11
11. Catholic-Montgomery (7-6) – 15
12. St. Luke’s (8-4) – 10
13. Providence Christian (5-4-2) – 14
14. Hokes Bluff (3-7) – 12
15. Faith Christian (6-5) – 13
