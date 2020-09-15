Unbeaten Fyffe travels to winless Brindlee Mountain

On the heels of Fyffe coach Paul Benefield winning the 300th game of his coaching career last week, the Red Devils travel to Brindlee Mountain for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Guntersville on Friday.
Ike Rowell ran for 164 yards and three rushing touchdowns as Fyffe (3-0, 2-0) finished with 354 yards on the ground in a 49-20 victory against Sylvania in a region game last week.
Rowell scored on runs of 53, 33 and 19 yards. Kyle Dukes had two rushing scores, including one of 45 yards, and finished with 87 yards rushing on nine carries. Brodie Hicks rushed four times for 51 yards with touchdowns of 16 and 26 yards.
The Red Devils’ defense has two shutout wins on its record. The first was a 48-0 win against Isabella in the season opener, followed by a 54-0 win against Collinsville on Sept. 4.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Fyffe has won both previous meetings against Brindlee Mountain (0-4, 0-2). In the last game, the Red Devils won 70-25 in October 2007.
Fyffe’s most recent on-field success put its head coach in an elite group of winners.
Last week, Benefield became the fifth coach to win 300 games all in the AHSAA. The 300-club currently includes: Buddy Anderson of Vestavia Hills, Terry Curtis of UMS-Wright, Danny Horn of Central-Clay, Jamie Riggs of Houston Academy, Waldon Tucker of Fayette County, Glenn Daniel of Luverne and Fred Yancey of Briarwood Christian. All but Daniel and Yancey are still coaching. Tucker had 25 of his 310 wins in Alabama outside the AHSAA, and Yancey posted 41 of his 319 wins at schools in other states. Anderson, 342-158, plans to retire after this season, his 43rd year at Vestavia Hills.
Benefield improved his career record to 300-53, a state-leading 85% winning rate. He is 255-42 at Fyffe in 24 seasons and was 46-18 at Sylvania his first five seasons from 1992-96.
The Lions wrapped their second straight week of forfeiting games last week after being forced to cancel region contests against Sylvania and Collinsville due to COVID-19 concerns among the team.
In the one game the Lions saw action in this season, they lost 48-6 against Douglas.
