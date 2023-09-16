GERALDINE — Class 3A, No. 7 Geraldine relied on its ground game and stingy defense to beat Hokes Bluff 17-7 in Friday night’s Class 3A, Region 6 battle at Coolidge Isbell Field.
The unbeaten Bulldogs improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the region standings. Next up for head coach Michael Davis’ team is a top-10 showdown at No. 8 Sylvania on Friday, Sept. 22. The Rams are 3-0, 2-0.
Geraldine’s defense has allowed only 16 points this season. The Bulldogs rushed for 188 yards, paced by quarterback Jaxon Colvin with 133 yards on 13 carries. He finished 6-of-9 passing for 93 yards.
Hokes Bluff’s defense was geared to keep Carlos Mann in check, and he picked up 40 yards on eight attempts. He caught two passes for 47 yards.
Colvin’s 15-yard touchdown run gave the Bulldogs the lead with 10:01 left in the second quarter. Moses Garcia kicked the extra point, making it 7-0.
A turnover led to Hokes Bluff’s only touchdown, which came on Noah Monday’s 5-yard run. The extra point tied it 7-7.
On the final play of the first half, Garcia nailed a 31-yard field, putting the Bulldogs up 10-7.
Hokes Bluff threatened on its first possession of the third quarter, reaching Geraldine’s 21-yard line where it failed to convert on a fourth-and-six play with 2:41 on the clock.
The Bulldogs took over, and Colvin scrambled free for an 83-yard touchdown run on a third-and-14 play from the 17. However, a penalty for a block in the back wiped out the touchdown.
After the penalty, the Bulldogs settled for a first down at Hokes Bluff’s 26. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Mann rushed 12 yards for a touchdown. Garcia’s extra point made it 17-7. Jordon Lankford’s interception ended Hokes Bluff’s final drive. He returned it 17 yards to the Eagles’ 23 with 1:18 remaining in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.