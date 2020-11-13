The defending Class 3A state champion Piedmont Bulldogs overwhelmed the Plainview Bears in a 46-7 loss in the second round of the 3A state playoffs at Piedmont’s Field of Champions on Friday night.
Plainview’s season ended with a 10-2 overall record after making its first appearance in the second round of the postseason since 2014, and first appearance under the leadership of head coach Nick Ledbetter.
All of the Bears’ 151 yards of offense came from their run game. Jathan Underwood led the way with 47 yards on seven carries and Brody McCurdy rushed for 39 yards on seven attempts and the Bears’ lone score of the game.
Piedmont (11-1) amassed 398 yards of offense (226 yards rushing) and held Plainview scoreless for three-plus quarters.
McCurdy ran for a 30-yard touchdown at the 6:51 mark in the final period and Jacob Yates added an extra-point kick.
Piedmont’s Aaron Hayes completed 14 of 26 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns; he also rushed 10 times for 75 yards and another score.
Hayes had a 6-yard rushing score and a 20-yard touchdown toss to Jadon Calhoun in the first quarter to put the Bulldogs in front 14-0.
The Bears held Piedmont to a 23-yard field goal by Sloan Smith at the 3:54 mark of the second quarter, before the Bulldogs reached the end zone with 9 seconds remaining in the half, courtesy of a Hayes-to-Coleman Reid 7-yard touchdown connection, making it 24-0.
The Bulldogs advanced to the state quarterfinal round for the sixth year in a row. They’ll play Saks next Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.