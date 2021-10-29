County runners qualify for 3A state meet

Plainview, Sylvania and Fyffe will all field individual runners at next week’s AHSAA cross country state meet in Oakville.
At the Class 3A, Section 3 race in Anniston on Thursday, Plainview had four qualify for the state meet, Sylvania had two qualify and Fyffe had one qualify.
The top four teams in each section — as well as the top six runners not tied to those teams — advanced to the state meet.
On the girls’ side, Plainview’s Jaxson Bruce clocked in at 21:23 to finish second overall. Finishing 20th overall, Sylvania’s Jonna Graham (24:12) qualified, along with teammate Molly Par (21st; 24:19).
Glencoe won the sectional title, JB Pennington placed second, Holly Pond was third and Pleasant Valley finished fourth in the team competition.
DeKalb County boys to qualify for the state race included: Fyffe’s Dawson McCollum (eighth; 18:56), Plainview’s Alex Smith (18th; 20:05), Plainview’s Ephan Benjume (20:20) and Plainview’s John Mathis Arnold (21:13).
Pleasant Valley won the boys’ sectional championship, Holly Pond finished runner-up, JB Pennington was third and Glencoe placed fourth.
The 3A girls’ state race is scheduled for 9:10 a.m. next Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park. The 3A boys’ race is set for 10:10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.