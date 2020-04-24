DeKalb County Schools girls soccer coaches wrapped up voting for this spring’s All-DeKalb County team this week.
Collinsville sophomore Daisy Barrientos was voted as the county’s player of the year. Barrientos, a midfielder, was one of five Collinsville players selected to the all-county team.
Senior midfielders Sandra Vazquez and Tanya Vega joined Barrientos on the team, along with senior defender Julia Gipson and junior goalkeeper Paulia De La Cruz.
Sylvania had four representatives, including sophomore midfielder Jaci Ortega and sophomore defender Jessica Garcia. Freshman forward Savannah Roper and freshman midfielder Ambriel Stopyak also earned all-county honors.
Crossville was represented by senior midfielder Jareny Lopez and junior defender Ximena Chairez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.