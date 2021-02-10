Lane White finished with a game-high 36 points as Fort Payne rallied from a 24-point first-half deficit but fell shy in an 80-71 loss to Scottsboro in the Class 6A, Area 15 Tournament’s semifinal round at Hambrick Hall in Scottsboro on Tuesday night.
Fort Payne (11-15), a No. 4 seed, pulled within five points in the fourth quarter of its final game of the season.
White shot a perfect 12 of 12 from the free-throw line, as Will Abbott scored 12 points, Eli Kirby had 10 and Bryson Richey chipped in eight points for Fort Payne.
Parker Bell scored 23 points for Scottsboro (21-4), BJ Harris scored 20 points, Jordan Davis added 13 and Tyson Sexton 10.
Scottsboro, the area’s top seed, led 22-4 entering the second period, but White scored 13 points to close the half and made all eight attempts from the foul line in the process to help bring Fort Payne within 50-33 at intermission.
Fort Payne outscored Scottsboro 22-13 in the third period, with White accounting for 15 of Fort Payne’s points.
Fyffe 79, Sylvania 47:
Brody Dalton finished with a game-high 26 points with seven rebounds, Micah Johnson added 17 points with seven rebounds and Fyffe used a strong start to beat Sylvania in the Class 3A, Area 14 Tournament’s semifinal round at Mike Cochran Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Fyffe’s Tate Goolesby scored nine points with seven rebounds and five assists, Jesse Matthews added nine points and Parker Godwin had six points with eight assists and seven rebounds.
The Red Devils, a No. 1 seed, improved to 23-6 as they advanced to the area championship against No. 2 Plainview. Fyffe hosts the championship at 6 p.m. Friday.
Fyffe sprinted to a 20-7 lead after one quarter and advanced it to 42-21 at halftime.
Logan McCullough scored 17 points and Clayton Wilks chipped in nine points for the Rams, a 3-seed.
Plainview 55, Asbury 32:
Jathan Underwood scored 17 points and Cole Millican had 16 points for the Plainview boys in a win against Asbury in the Class 3A, Area 14 Tournament’s semifinal round in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
As the area’s second seed, the Bears (26-5) led 33-19 at halftime and 46-26 by the end of the third quarter.
No. 3-seeded Asbury finished with 14 turnovers to Plainview’s four.
Plainview visits top-seeded Fyffe at 6 p.m. Friday for the area title.
Collinsville 47, Hokes Bluff 45:
Colton Wills had a game-high 23 points with eight rebounds, Malachi Orr had 11 points and Collinsville edged Hokes Bluff to advance to the Class 3A, Area 12 Tournament championship.
Hokes Bluff, a No. 3 seed, led 24-21 at halftime of the area semifinal in Collinsville on Tuesday night, before the Panthers, a No. 2 seed, turned the three-point deficit into a six-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Jordan Presley paced the Eagles with 20 points and Drake Rainey chipped in nine points and Kyle Patterson added eight points.
Collinsville visits No. 1 Geraldine at 6 p.m. Friday for the area title.
Douglas 62, Crossville 51:
Tyler Cox paced Crossville with 19 points and Quentin Chapman added 16 points in a loss to Douglas in the Class 5A, Area 13 Tournament’s semifinal round Tuesday night.
Raygan Edmondson scored a game-high 27 points for the Eagles, and Eli Teal added 10 points.
The Lions trailed 28-21 at halftime and 42-34 heading into the final frame.
Geraldine 86, Glencoe 46:
Jaxon Colvin had 20 points and Conner Johnson added 14 points as Geraldine ousted Glencoe in the semifinal round of the Class 3A, 12 Tournament in Geraldine on Tuesday night.
No. 1 Geraldine (22-4) hosts No. 2 Collinsville for the area championship at 6 p.m. Friday.
Geraldine’s Kaejuan Hatley scored 13 points and Ridge Berry had 11 points and nine rebounds. Colt Lusher added eight points with six blocks with five rebounds and five assists, and Carlos Mann had eight rebounds and eight assists.
Hayden Smith scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets.
The Bulldogs led 24-11 after one quarter, 54-26 at halftime and 76-44 at the start of the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.