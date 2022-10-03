Plainview capped the season with a 30-10 record en route to winning the DeKalb County Junior High Volleyball Tournament at Crossville High School on Saturday.
The Plainview eighth-grade volleyball team includes: Maddie Fleming, Ashlynn Price, Savanna Townsend, Kayla Feeney, Kella McCurdy, Aubrie Hiett, Presley White, Anna Traylor, Addalyn Higdon, Emma Graham, Annabelle Parker and Lyla Holloway. The team is coached by Sierra Murdock and Skyla Gray.
