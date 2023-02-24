The Cornerstone Christian Academy girls are back in the ACAA state championship game.
Mackenzie Ely scored a game-high 18 points and Jaelin Monroe added 14 points in the Eagles’ 56-22 victory against Marshall Christian in the semifinal round of the Division 2A state tournament at Oxford Civic Center in Oxford on Thursday.
The Eagles claimed the state championship with a 68-43 victory against Tabernacle Christian last season and defend their state title against Chilton Christian Academy at Oxford Civic Center on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.
Chilton beat Tabernacle 55-46 in overtime in the other 2A semifinal game to advance.
In Thursday’s Cornerstone/Marshall game, Sadie Camp made a pair of 3-pointers and Evie Reed added a 3-pointer and two free throws in the opening quarter to help give the Eagles a 12-7 lead. Kendall Coots sank a 3 and Monroe pitched in another 3 as Cornerstone pulled ahead 20-10 at halftime.
Ely produced eight points in the third quarter and the Eagles boosted their lead to 34-22 by the end of the period. Cornerstone had its most successful offensive quarter in the fourth, scoring 22 points while keeping Marshall scoreless across the final period.
Megan Priest, Cathryn Lynn and Brooke Benefield each scored five points for Marshall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.