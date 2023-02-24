The Cornerstone Christian Academy girls are back in the ACAA state championship game.

Mackenzie Ely scored a game-high 18 points and Jaelin Monroe added 14 points in the Eagles’ 56-22 victory against Marshall Christian in the semifinal round of the Division 2A state tournament at Oxford Civic Center in Oxford on Thursday.

