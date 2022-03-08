Fort Payne’s Ibsen, 4x800 girls relay team notch winning finishes in season opener

Opening their outdoor track and field season, the Fort Payne girls earned two first-place finishes, while the boys added another first-place finish at the Rome Invitational in Rome, Ga., on Saturday.
Reigning Class 6A indoor pole vault state champion Lennon Ibsen won the pole vault with an 11-foot leap. She placed second in the triple jump (35 feet, 6 inches) and sixth in the long jump (16-7).
The Fort Payne girls 4x800-meter relay team of Maddie Jackson, Anahi Barboza, Reese McCurdy and Abigail Vega clocked in at 10:02.63 for the win.
Brylan Gray added a second-place finish in the shot put (34-7.5).
On the boys’ side, Malik Turner won the high jump (5-10), and Patrick Sherrill was third in the triple jump (41-0).
Here are the complete results for the Wildcats in their outdoor season opener:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
31. Sophia Trammell, 13.76
200-meter dash
39. Sophia Trammell, 29.42
400-meter dash
13. Ruthie Jones, 1:02.78
19. Madison Wright, 1:05.25
29. Mollie Sanderson, 1:07.20
800-meter run
6. Anahi Barboza, 2:29.46
9. Maddie Jackson, 2:35.30
11. Madison Wright, 2:36.56
1600-meter run
7. Anahi Barboza, 5:38.74
11. Kyndal Hughes, 5:48.68
15. Reese McCurdy, 6:03.55
3200-meter run
7. Kyndal Hughes, 12:24.00
13. Abigail Vega, 13:10.08
100-meter hurdles
4. Lydia Varnadore, 17.18
300-meter hurdles
16. Lydie Varnadore, 54.90
4x100-meter relay
11. Relay Team, 52.48
4x400-meter relay
6. Relay Team, 4:26.47
4x800-meter relay
1. Relay Team, 10:02.63
High Jump
4. Aubrey Evans, 5-0
7. Lydie Varnadore, 4-8
Long Jump
6. Lennon Ibsen, 16-7
Triple Jump
2. Lennon Ibsen, 35-6
10. Aubrey Evans, 31-8
Pole Vault
1. Lennon Ibsen, 11-0
Discus
8. Brylan Gray, 89-3
12. Mariella Francisco Sebastian, 79-4
37. Mckenna Jackson, 52-8
Shot Put
2. Brylan Gray, 34-7.5
7. Mckenna Jackson, 31-9.5
BOYS
100-meter dash
35. Skyler Cody, 11.74
200-meter dash
44. Cooper Perea, 24.43
400-meter dash
13. Patrick Sherrill, 52.37
16. Owen Pettis, 53.49
800-meter run
13. Ian Norman, 2:08.25
22. Samuel Campero, 2:16.27
30. Javier Medina Soto, 2:21.61
1600-meter run
32. Javier Medina Soto, 5:16.08
35. Samuel Moses, 5:18.22
110-meter hurdles
5. Skyler Cody, 15.97
4x100-meter relay
8. Relay Team, 44.62
4x400-meter relay
11. Relay Team, 3:44.92
4x800-meter relay
6. Relay Team, 9:03.71
High Jump
1. Malik Turner, 6-4
9. Shaq Hawkins, 5-10
Long Jump
8. Kobe King, 20-2.5
12. Malik Turner, 19-8.5
42. Shaq Hawkins, 12-8.5
Triple Jump
3. Patrick Sherrill, 41-0
6. Kobe King, 40-2
16. Ryder Griggs, 36-3
Discus
19. Darrell Prater, 102-10
30. Elijah Frasier, 95-5
40. Caden Kilgore, 85-4
Shot Put
13. Elijah Frasier, 40-6
24. Darrell Prater, 37-10
25. Caden Kilgore, 37-9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.