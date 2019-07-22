'Cats lead AHSAA North All-Stars in soccer, cross country, golf events

Fort Payne High School had four rising seniors shine in Montgomery last week while leading their North All-Star squads in three sports at the AHSAA’s All-Star Sports Week.
Those four Wildcats who were selected to participate were Kenneth Toledo, Maggie Crow, Harrison Davis and Dawson Garrett.
Toledo earned on a spot on the North All-Stars’ soccer team after leading the Wildcats to a 6A state runner-up finish this past spring. Crow was a part of the North’s cross country team after leading Fort Payne to a 6A state runner-up finish back in November. Davis and Garrett led the North golf team after leading the Wildcats to the sub-state round. They both qualified for the 6A state golf tournament as individuals, where they carded two of top three individual scores.
Toledo and the North soccer team marched past their rivals from the south in a 3-0 shutout last Wednesday at the Emory Folmar Soccer Complex.
The North’s three goals came from Tyler Fontes of Huntsville, Daniel Morris of Florence and Sean O’Hare of Randolph, who was named the North’s team MVP.
Crow finished fifth overall in the Girls North-South Cross Country Race Wednesday at Auburn University – Montgomery.
Crow clocked a time of 21:22.20 and earned the North’s fastest runner award for being the first North All-Star to cross the finish line. Samantha Rogers of Auburn won the race with a time of 19:22.20.
Davis and Garrett helped lead the North golf team to a 63.5-50.5 win in match play.
Garrett teamed up with Avery Stansell of Homewood to face Max Johnson and Peter Meilunas of Fairhope. Davis tagged with Will Patrick of Oneonta to face Phillip Darst of Baker and Stewart Tankersly of L.A.M.P.
Each hole was worth one point for the winning team in competition. Tying on a hole gave both teams half a point and the team that had more points at the end of the round gained one additional point.
Garrett and Stansell earned 8.5 points in their match and the team of Davis and Patrick won their match 11-8.
