Colvin scores 1,000th point as Geraldine cruises past Hokes Bluff

Geraldine’s Jaxon Colvin is pictured with a basketball commemorating his achievement of eclipsing 1,000 career points in his high school basketball playing career. Colvin achieved the career milestone in the Bulldogs’ 69-44 victory against Class 3A, Area 12 rival Hokes Bluff on Tuesday night.

 Contributed Photo

Jaxon Colvin had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds as he eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring milestone for his high school career, helping Geraldine post a 69-44 victory at Hokes Bluff on Tuesday night.

In the Class 3A, Area 12 collision, Geraldine produced a balanced attack with four players scoring in double figures. Connor Johnson scored 17 points, Lucas Bryant added 15 points with six rebounds and Redick Smith chipped in 11 points.

Landon Davenport paced the Eagles with 13 points.

Geraldine maintained a 36-21 advantage at halftime, expanding it to 57-35 entering the fourth period.

The Bulldogs improved their overall record to 8-5 and 4-0 in area competition.

