Spring break baseball begins with Fort Payne High School’s 2023 Wildcat Classic on Wednesday.
The annual three-day tournament is scheduled to feature four DeKalb County schools — Fort Payne, Sylvania, Ider and Collinsville — with varsity and junior varsity competition at Fort Payne High School’s baseball field.
Here’s the full schedule, which is subject to change:
Sylvania JV vs. Ider JV, 9 a.m.
Sylvania vs. Ider, 10:45 a.m.
Fort Payne vs. Wilson, 1 p.m.
Douglas vs. Wilson, 3:15 p.m.
Coosa Christian vs. North Sand Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Payne vs. North Sand Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Payne JV vs. Glencoe JV, 9 a.m.
Fort Payne vs. Glencoe, 10:45 a.m.
Douglas vs. North Sand Mountain, 1 p.m.
Collinsville vs. Coosa Christian, 3:15 p.m.
Fort Payne JV vs. TBD, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Payne vs. Coosa Christian, 9 a.m.
Scottsboro vs. Coosa Christian, 11:15 a.m.
Glencoe vs. Scottsboro, 1:30 p.m.
Glencoe JV vs. Scottsboro JV, 3:45 p.m.
Fort Payne vs. Collinsville, 6 p.m.
