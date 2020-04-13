Former Wildcat Sheppard succeeds as freshman walk-on at Jacksonville State

FORT PAYNE — Libba Sheppard was always a basketball player.
Her basketball friends noticed her quickness and suggested she try track and field. Thinking track would be a great supplemental sport to keep her sharp for basketball, Sheppard joined the team as a junior and excelled.
“(Sheppard) was one of the most hard-working athletes that I have ever coached,” said Fort Payne track and field assistant coach Ashley Jackson. “She was the type that you would see putting in the extra work on the weekends just to get better. I just wished she would have joined the team much earlier.”
Sheppard’s perseverance led her to walk on to Jacksonville State’s track and field team, where she wrapped her freshman campaign last month.
In her first indoor season at JSU, Sheppard took on the 800-meter race, an event she never raced in high school. Sheppard said she was proud of her performances in the 800, as she sliced seconds off her time with each meet.
JSU assistant coach Matthew Boone said it took courage for Sheppard to challenge herself with a first-time event on the collegiate level. He said her first season was an interesting one to watch and fun to help coach.
“After watching Libba train all fall, it was easy to see her toughness,” he said. “She would not let up during practice, which pushed quite a few of our upperclassmen to keep working.”
Fort Payne head coach Selena Penton described Sheppard as a “go-getter,” always showing the type of work ethic that leads to success. Sheppard qualified for the state meet as a member of Fort Payne’s 4x100-meter relay team during her junior and senior seasons. She also ran in the open 100-meter and 200-meter sprints.
Penton said Sheppard showed natural talent in the high jump, but suffered an injury during her final outdoor season and was unable to continue competing in the event.
“I believe (Sheppard) was versatile enough to be helpful in that event if she had more time to work on it,” Penton said.
Sheppard’s winning attitude is largely galvanized by a determination to succeed. The rest is fueled by a hatred of losing.
Back when she played junior varsity basketball, Sheppard said her mom told her that good coaches will see the drive and desire in her, but that she would have to put in the work. The more Sheppard worked for the things she wanted, the more she was rewarded.
“(Sheppard) races like someone who wants to win, which is rarer than you think,” Boone said. “Most runners are racing the clock, but Libba wants to beat you. She still has plenty to learn, but that attitude will serve her well in the future.”
As Sheppard continued thriving on the track at Fort Payne, her aspirations to compete on the collegiate level blossomed. Knowing Sheppard's willingness to compete beyond high school, Penton, who ran at JSU, contacted her friend Boone and talked with him about Sheppard.
After Sheppard graduated high school, she asked for Jackson to provide her with the same summer workouts that she did for her cross country runners. Sheppard joined Jackson and the cross country team for 12 days of team training.
Later that summer, Sheppard was asked to join JSU practices.
“I practiced and worked out all summer with the team and told coach Boone that I was willing to do any event they were willing to coach me in,” Sheppard said. “It wasn’t long before they realized that I could be a good mid-distance runner, which is what I do now.”
Said Boone, “(Sheppard) will do anything you ask her to at practice and she cares about her teammates. I am excited to watch her as she develops a better training foundation and begins to take on more middle-distance races.”
COVID-19 concerns shut down JSU’s outdoor track and field season before the team’s large opening meet March 20. Sheppard and the Gamecocks were scheduled to compete in the University of Alabama-Birmingham Invite.
Sheppard lamented the difficulty in having her freshman season cut short.
“My life has revolved around athletics since a young age,” she said. “I even played travel ball every summer, so not having the ability to go workout and run with the team is like taking a part of me away.”
During her free time, Sheppard said she’s been working to stay in shape, but added that her solo training just doesn’t compare to the feeling of practicing with her teammates.
“I have no doubt that Libba will have a successful career at JSU,” Penton said. “...After seeing her times from this past indoor season, I believe that she could have been an asset to our team when she was in high school, had we tried her in the 800-meter run.
“Libba’s versatility and work ethic will certainly benefit her in her time as a collegiate athlete.”
