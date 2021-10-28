Plainview and Fyffe ended their respective runs in the AHSAA Class 3A state volleyball tournament in the semifinal round, while fellow DeKalb County team Geraldine closed its season in the quarterfinal round Tuesday.
Plainview suffered a 3-0 sweep against Montgomery Catholic in the semifinal round, Fyffe was swept 3-0 by eventual-state champion Trinity Presbyterian and Geraldine was defeated 3-0 by Trinity Presbyterian in a quarterfinal match at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
In the quarterfinals, Plainview (50-17), the top seed from the North, dominated the South’s No. 4 Hale County 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-11).
Jocelyn Hatfield led the Bears with 22 digs, 11 kills and four aces, and Saydi Jackson added 10 digs and eight kills. Ali Price triggered the offense and dished out 24 assists to go with five digs. Abby McGee had 30 digs from her libero spot, and Kami Sanders added four kills, three digs and two aces.
Katlyn Lawson and Kynaja Marshall paced Hale County (14-18), coached by Bridget Roberts.The duo had seven and four kills, respectively, and Marshall also had four blocks. Orienne Lewis had six digs, Shaniah Jones had four digs and Katelyn Williams had four assists and two aces.
Against Montgomery Catholic in the semifinal round, the Bears fell 25-19, 25-19, 25-23.
Lennon McAnnally led the Knights with 16 digs and 12 kills, and Audrey Trant had 21 assists, seven digs and two aces. Harper Howell added eight kills and two blocks for Catholic, while Mally Barranco had 28 digs and three assists, and Julienne Pharrams added five kills and three assists.
For Plainview, coached by Kaci Kirk, Jackson had six kills and six digs,Hatfield added 14 digs and four kills andPrice had 16 assists and five digs. McGee had 21 digs.
Fyffe (31-16) rolled to a straight-set victory against Houston Academy in its quarterfinal match, winning 25-21, 25-19, 25-9.
Libby White handed out 25 assists for the Red Devils, coached by Avery Collins, and Bella Pettis added seven kills and seven digs. Riley Jones contributed six kills and three digs and Chloe Hatch had five kills.
Houston Academy (24-21), coached by Vanessa Howell, got 10 kills, two blocks and two digs from Mary Suzan Aman, and Abby Caldwell added 23 assists, nine digs and two kills. Carryne Chancey had 14 digs and six kills, and Rachel Watson delivered seven kills. Marley Conner had 13 digs.
Trinity moved into the championship round with a 25-18, 25-1913, 25-16 victory against Fyffe.
Emma Moody and Emma Kate Smith led the Wildcats (47-7) with 11 kills apiece. Moody also had four blocks, and setter Addison Cherry had 43 assists and seven kills. Gray Brendle added 12 digs.
Fyffe did not report any statistics following the semifinal.
Reigning 3A state champion Trinity got off to a strong start in the quarterfinals with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-23 victory against Geraldine.
Cherry led the Wildcats with 35 assists, nine digs, two kills and two blocks, and Reese Patterson added 10 kills. Isabelle Hill added 14 digs, Ella Grace Lowe had 12 digs and two aces, and Smith added nine kills.
For Geraldine (45-18), coached by Renee Bearden, Lilly Rowell had 15 kills, six digs and four blocks, and Brooklyn Hall added 10 kills and eight blocks. Jaden Dismuke contributed 25 digs, and Emma Baker had 20 assists.
Trinity edged Montgomery city rival Montgomery Catholic 3-0 Wednesday to win its second straight 3A state volleyball championship.
The Wildcats posted a 28-26, 17-25, 25-10, 25-22 win at Bill Harris Arena to claim the school’s third state championship overall. Catholic played in its first volleyball state final.
Cherry earned Class 3A state tourney MVP for the second year in a row with her floor leadership highlighted by 42 assists, nine digs and four kills. Moody and Smith had 13 kills each and Patterson had nine. Hill also had nine digs.
Catholic’s strong hitters McAnnally and Allyse Rudolph had 14 and 12 kills, respectively, and Pharrams had eight. McAnnally also had eight digs, Rudolph had even and Barranco had 11. Maria Schwarz had 17 assists and Trant totaled 15.
The 3A all-tournament team included: Cherry, Trinity (MVP); Moody, Trinity; Smith, Trinity; McAnnally, Montgomery Catholic; Rudolph, Montgomery Catholic; Pharrams, Montgomery Catholic.
