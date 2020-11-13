FORT PAYNE — As the Geraldine competitive cheerleading team competes for its first state championship in December, Fyffe’s squad seeks to add to its championship dynasty with its first Class 3A title.
Geraldine qualified for the state competition after placing third in the traditional routine at the AHSAA North Super Regional at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Fyffe placed first in both traditional and game day routines to advance in the varsity category.
Both Geraldine and Fyffe pursue state glory at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville on Dec. 12.
Fyffe, having won the past eight 2A state titles, looks to add to its championship collection in its first year competing at the 3A level.
“Each year has been special,” said Fyffe coach Connie Cochran, who has been leading the school’s varsity and junior varsity cheer programs for the past 10 years. “The seniors have gone through struggles throughout the seasons and we’ve had to rely on younger girls to compete in place of some of those seniors.
“Winning last year was most special because everyone thought we couldn’t sustain our level of success. We lost six seniors the year before and the talk of the cheer world was about us losing those six seniors.”
Amid the doubts, Fyffe delivered once again.
With 2019 being their first year competing in both game day and traditional contests, the Red Devils finished with the highest score in the traditional routine spanning classes 1-7A. They also finished second in game day in 1-3A, second only to Opp of Class 3A. Fyffe’s overall game day score was the third-highest among all classifications.
“We’re doing the hardest thing a team can do, which is compete in both,” Cochran said.
Geraldine’s competitive cheer program was restarted this year after a decade of inactivity. First-year head coach Lindsey Barrell, a former competitive cheerleader in high school and college, expressed a desire to bring competitive cheerleading back to Geraldine. And after some of the school’s cheerleaders showed interest, the restart commenced.
Barrell pieced together a competitive team with a combination of varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders. The team held meetings through the popular video conferencing Zoom app during this spring’s statewide pandemic shutdown and began practice once school began.
“I only have one (cheerleader) who has a competitive cheer background, so really my whole squad has had no experience with competing,” Barrell said. “So for it to be their first time and not knowing what to expect, I was really proud of them.
“We started from the bottom with skills, but they worked really hard with 3-hour practices three-four days a week, just learning new skills.”
