Ider athletic programs selling meats

Ider’s football and baseball teams are selling meats to help fund their upcoming seasons.
The Ider Quarterback Club is selling chicken, 10-pound boxes of chicken tenders similar to the style served at Jefferson’s Restaurant. Boxes are $20 each and there is no limit to quantity purchased.
Money is due Thursday, July 23. Checks must be payable to Ider Quarterback Club. Pick-up time will be 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, July 24 at the main parking lot in front of Ider High School.
If interested in buying a case, contact any of Ider’s coaches, players or booster club members. Ider football coach Miles Keith can be reached at 423-508-5412 and Dwight Chapman can be reached at 256-605-9351.
Ider’s baseball team is selling Boston butts for $30 each. Sept. 1 is the last day to order. Checks must be payable to Ider Bullpen Club.
Delivery date will be Labor Day weekend (Monday, Sept. 7).
For questions, contact baseball coach Casey Gaddis at 256-605-7720.
