Kinsley Henderson had 16 points, Briseyda Gonzalez added 15 points and the Crossville girls limited Woodville to five first-half points en route to a 47-31 victory in Woodville on Monday night.
Gonzalez made two of the Lions’ four 3-point baskets in the opening period, allowing the visitors to take a 17-2 lead. Gonzalez added three more shots from beyond the arc in the second quarter and Henderson chipped in two free throws to help lift Crossville to a 34-5 advantage at intermission.
Woodville returned with a more productive second half, scoring 12 points in the third while holding Crossville to four points. The Panthers outscored Crossville 14-9 in the fourth but it wasn’t enough to make up for their early scoring struggles.
