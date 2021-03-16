Cooper Harcrow hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, while Eli Kirby and Will Green surrendered just four hits as the Fort Payne Wildcats defeated the Sylvania Rams 9-3 at Fort Payne High School on Saturday.
Kirby struck out five and walked two while allowing two hits and two runs in a three-inning start, while Green closed by giving up two hits.
The Rams took a 2-0 lead before Fort Payne (7-8) plated four runs in the third inning. A Harcrow single scored J.D. Blalock, and a Nolan Fowler double plated Connor Cash and Brody Gifford before Fowler scored on an error.
Blalock singled in Green and Ricky Adame to give the Wildcats a 7-3 advantage in the bottom of the sixth ahead of Harcrow smashing a homer across left field that also plated Macks Bishop.
Harcrow finished with four RBIs for Fort Payne. Blalock had two RBIs with two hits and Fowler added two hits and two RBIs.
Elijah Gurley, Blake Phillips, Braiden Thomas and Gavin Chambers had a hit apiece for Sylvania.
Alexandria 10, Fort Payne 7:
Caleb Stiefel finished with a triple and two RBIs and Sawyer Burt added a double in Fort Payne’s loss to the Alexandria Valley Cubs in the second game of a Saturday doubleheader.
Will Abbott singled to center field, scoring Harcrow and Gifford to tie the game at 7 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Valley Cubs took the lead for good in the top of the sixth, scoring one run on an error. They added three additional runs in the seventh, one on a forced walk and another on a passed ball.
The Wildcats finished with a 9-8 hit advantage.
Blalock surrendered three runs on two hits with five walks and four strikeouts in three innings of relief for Fort Payne.
Canyon Mickler led all Alexandria batters with two hits.
Alexandria left 10 runners stranded in scoring position to Fort Payne’s nine.
