Class 2A’s top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils defeated Sand Rock 55-0 Friday night, bringing them to 6-0 overall for the season.
The Red Devils scored their first touchdown with 10:01 left in the first quarter with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Zach Pyron to Kyle Dukes. Brodie Dalton kicked the PAT to give Fyffe a 7-0 lead.
Fyffe’s next two scores came on touchdown runs by Pyron from 14 and eight yards out. After missing the PAT on Pyron’s first TD run, junior Ike Rowell ran in a 2-point conversion putting the Red Devils up 21-0.
Fyffe junior Malachi Mize capped off Fyffe’s early scoring spree with an 8-yard touchdown run with 44 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Fyffe added three more touchdowns in the second quarter. The first came when Pyron connected with Mize for a 51-yard touchdown pass with 10:06 left in the half.
Senior Tyler Machen rushed it in from six yards for Fyffe’s sixth touchdown of the night with 6:55 on the clock. Brodie Hicks then capped off the half with a 9-yard score on the ground to make the lead 48-0 at the break
Fyffe’s lone score of the second half came on a 10-yard touchdown run by Evan Chandler late in the third.
Fyffe racked up 285 rushing yards while holding the Wildcats to 46 on 24 attempts. Sand Rock moved the chains just three times all night against the Red Devils’ defense.
Fyffe will hit the road next week to face Cedar Bluff while Sand Rock hosts Section.
