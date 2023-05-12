With his left foot, Chris Rocha booted the go-ahead goal with 3 minutes left to help the Fort Payne boys soccer team return to the AHSAA Class 6A state championship match.
Rocha’s shot from 15 yards away, assisted by Kai Stolp, whipped the Wildcats’ faithful into a frenzy, as top-ranked Fort Payne knocked out Homewood 3-2 in the semifinal clash at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Thursday afternoon.
The Wildcats (25-2-2) return to the state final match, playing Montgomery Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday at John Hunt Park. See state championship coverage in Wednesday’s edition of the Times-Journal.
Fort Payne’s last state title win came in 2015.
Montgomery Academy (21-2-1) shut out Calera 5-0 in the other 6A boys semifinal-round match Thursday. Lucas Rizzo scored two goals, while Bobby Eskridge, John Allen Lachney and Ethan Yi added one goal apiece. Jacob Stubblefield and Win Perry contributed assists. Goalkeeper Owen Johnson earned the shutout and finished with two saves.
In Thursday’s 6A semifinal round, Homewood (18-5-2) struck first in the seventh minute when Jackson Kittinger unleashed a solo shot from the right side of the penalty area.
But the Wildcats responded with an equalizer in the 13th minute. Joshua Guerra used a bicycle kick to get on the end of a Rocha pass and score.
The teams traded scores again before intermission. Gid Malone scored on teammate Charlie Herring’s corner kick to give the Patriots a 2-1 advantage in the 20th minute. In the 37th minute, Cristian Barrientos scored a header off a corner kick by Alexis Vega.
(0) comments
