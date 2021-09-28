Wildcats score team of the week

The Fort Payne Wildcats are The Times-Journal Team of the Week, receiving 57% of the online voting.
The Wildcats overcame a 17-point, first-quarter deficit by scoring 23 consecutive points and holding off Etowah for a 33-27 victory in a non-region game at Jim Glover Field in Attalla last Friday night.
Jake Barnes tossed three touchdown passes and Alex McPherson kicked two field goals to help lift Fort Payne to its second win and a 2-3 overall record.
Hayden Hairel punched a ball out of bounds on a fourth-down play with 54 seconds left to secure the win.
