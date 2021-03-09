ALBERTVILLE — West End High School has tabbed former Sylvania and Fort Payne standout Derrick Sewell to be the next head football coach, announcing Sewell’s hire last Tuesday night at an Etowah County Schools Board of Education meeting.
Sewell replaces Kyle Davis, who went 4-6 this past season and compiled a 26-46 mark in seven years at the helm of the Patriots’ football program.
“West End’s always been a school that has been interesting to me, there’s tough kids, and that’s how I grew up, in a small town in Sylvania playing tough-nosed football, and I know that West End traditionally, that’s who they’ve been,” Sewell said. “I think it’s an opportunity to get back to that. I think you have a community that’s bursting with excitement to support the program, they want to win and they want to help you do that.”
Sewell comes to West End after spending the last three seasons as the head coach at Ragland, where he took the team from a 2-8 mark in 2019, to a 9-3 season that included a playoff victory last fall.
“We changed our standards coming out of Year 2 and into Year 3, we knew something had to change,” Sewell said of this past season. “So, I demanded more out of coaches as far as just how they prepared and how they worked on their craft, I demanded more of the kids, we moved to working out everyday of the week, and tried to build that culture of being tough and wanting to work hard and enjoying that.
“We looked at these specific kids and asked what they can be successful with, and instead of trying to make them be successful with what we thought they should be doing, we looked at what they could do and adapted, and it proved successful. So that’s the goal here, meet the kids, see how they move around, learn about them and give them the best opportunity to be successful.”
Prior to being the head coach at Ragland, he spent two years as the school’s defensive coordinator.
Sewell grew up in Sylvania and was a standout quarterback for the Rams during his sophomore and junior seasons, before transferring to Fort Payne for his senior season.
Following his prep career, he played college football at Kentucky Wesleyan, then got into coaching in 2011 at Gaston where he spent three years as the co-defensive coordinator, then spent the next two years at Pleasant Valley, where he was also co-defensive coordinator.
That defensive background paid off this past season with Ragland defeating its opponents by an average margin of 33-7.
“Offensively and defensively it’s going to be about establishing the run and stopping the run,” Sewell said. “That takes a mentally tough kid to decide that he wants to stick his face in there and accomplish those things.
“Defensively, we try to simplify schemes to allow kids to play fast, and then we want 11 on there who have a desire to get to the ball with bad intentions. We begin preaching that in the weight room, and just try to develop that intensity on both sides of the ball.”
Sewell emphasized the importance of the weight room and said the Patriots will spend much of their spring and summer there, developing toughness, both mentally and physically and building a bond as a team.
As for his first week on the job, Sewell said he’s been taking stock of what the Patriots have returning off last season’s roster, while also doing his best to meet everyone at the school and hopefully convince more players to join the squad for the fall.
“They’ve got a lot of good kids returning, we lose the QB and that’s part of the narrative from the 4-6 season, and there wouldn’t have been many teams that could recover from losing him,” Sewell said. “But there’s a group of tough kids coming back and a lot of kids with experience. Any time there’s a new face there’s new excitement in the student body, so I’ve spent the days up here recruiting the hallways, shaking hands and trying to get some more kids out.”
Sewell said the team has plans for a spring game against Glencoe, and above all, that he’s ready for a new challenge in taking over a Patriots program that hasn’t won a regional crown since 2001.
“It’s a new challenge,” Sewell said. “I enjoyed my time at Ragland, and was happy but wanted to explore a new opportunity.”
Sewell is married to his wife Hollie, and has two sons, Taylor and Jackson.
Chris McCarthy of The Gadsden Messenger contributed to this report.
