Fort Payne golfers sign letters of intent

FORT PAYNE — A pair of Fort Payne senior golfers took advantage of the early signing period Wednesday morning.
Dawson Garrett signed a national letter of intent with the University of North Alabama, and Harrison Davis signed with Mississippi State.
“I’m so proud of them that it’s like they’re two of my own kids,” Fort Payne coach Mark Scott said.
Growing up on the course at Terrapin Hills Country Club, Garrett is happy to continue that part of his life. He started playing around age 6 and felt confident enough in his game where he could play collegiately once he made the jump to high school.
“I always wanted to play college golf and be part of a team,” he said.
Garrett said he’s made five or six unofficial visits to UNA, but plans to make an official trip later this month. Aside from UNA, he also considered Troy, University of Alabama-Birmingham and South Alabama, among others.
But with the combination of being close enough to home, the nice coaches and the campus, Garrett felt like UNA was the right place for him to spend his next four years.
He has interests in biology and genetics, and his golf dreams extend far beyond college, as well.
“If I don’t make it in golf, at least I’ll have a great education after my four years there,” Garrett said.
Playing in the Southeastern Conference was a goal of Davis’ since he began getting noticed by college coaches in high school. His first golf visit was to the University of Mississippi, but he also considered smaller, in-state schools like UAB and South Alabama.
Ultimately, though, it came down to the magnetic pull of the SEC that influence his decision the most.
“My main goal was to play golf in the SEC. I really didn’t care where I played,” he said. “The (Mississippi State) coaches are awesome. They’ve been coaching and playing golf for a while and the players there are really fun to be around too.”
Davis played his first competitive tournament as a sixth-grader. He said he had more interest in basketball than golf before investing more time and effort into being on the course in his early high school days.
He has plans to major in business finance and eagerly awaits his chance to make an impact in Starkville, Miss.
“Hopefully, next year I can step right in and play and make tournaments,” Davis said.
Helping guide Garrett and Davis through their high school playing careers, Scott said he’s been impressed by their fundamentals, positive attitudes and composure on the course.
“I played college golf, myself, so I know how tough of a road it’s going to be for them,” the coach said. “It goes from high school golf to being a job. I think those two boys will be able to excel at it. They’ll achieve great things. It’s just made me super-proud. They’re two great kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.