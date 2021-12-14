12 Tigers make all-region team

A dozen Valley Head football players were recognized among Class 1A, Region 7’s best.
Eian Bain highlighted the Tigers’ all-region accolades, as region coaches selected him as offensive MVP following their meeting last week. The junior finished with 235 rushes for 2,056 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Additional Valley Head players voted to the all-region team included: seniors Pacey Cooper, Ashton Brown and Roger McMahan, and sophomores Ethan Webb, Brandon Vazquez and Noah Hulgan.
Valley Head’s honorable mentions included: seniors Jaxon Nance and Mason Vest, sophomore Carson Frost and Hernan Moreno, and freshman Raudel Segura.
Cedar Bluff’s Jacob Burleson was voted region MVP and Sumiton Christian’s Tyler Ingle was selected defensive MVP. Cedar Bluff’s Alan Beckett was named coach of the year.
In 2021, Valley Head was led by first-year head coach Charles Hammon. The Tigers finished 5-6 overall, including 4-2 in the region, and appeared in the first round of the playoffs.
