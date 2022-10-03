Hazel Green visits Fort Payne for a homecoming game and Class 6A-Region 8 contest at Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said Hazel Green (3-3, 2-1 Class 6A-8) has “the biggest offensive line we have seen all year. They have three linemen that are at least 6-foot-4 and over 300 pounds.”
Griffin Fowler is the Trojans’ dual-threat quarterback. Elmore said he can throw the ball well and is very dangerous when he scrambles out of the pocket and looks to make plays down the field.
Armond Caldwell is another of Hazel Green’s playmakers and one of the best skill players Fort Payne will face on offense all year, Elmore said.
“He has the capability of scoring every time he touches the ball,” the coach said.
On defense, Deandre Tillman makes a lot of plays in the backfield from defensive end or linebacker, and Khamoni Merrell is tough to block on the defensive line.
The Trojans visit after a 37-7 loss against Gadsden City, who improved to 3-0 in region play.
The Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) are coming off their highest-scoring output of the season in a 56-12 victory against Lee-Huntsville.
Kaden Dubose finished with three rushing touchdowns as Fort Payne scored on its first four possessions and constructed a 28-0 halftime lead. The first half included a goal-line stand and a third-down tackle for loss by Andrew Barclay during the series.
