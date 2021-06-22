Taekwondo students from Black Belt Academy in Fort Payne won medals during their competitions at the 2021 Alabama State Games in Dothan on June 12.
Parker Fletcher earned two silver medals and a bronze medal; Seanna Lance and David Mejia were silver-medalists; Fermin Mendoza, chief instructor of Black Belt Academy, earned a silver medal; Ricky Baine and Stephanie Mejia captured two gold medals apiece, and Tracy Anderson finished as a gold-medalist.
