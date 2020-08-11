Collinsville girls receive championship rings

Collinsville girls basketball players received their individual championship rings Saturday.
The Panthers defeated defending 2A champion Cold Springs 58-45 in the state championship game Feb. 28 in Birmingham to bring Collinsville's girls basketball program its first state title.
