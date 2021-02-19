After a season of area matchups, the Plainview and Sylvania girls basketball teams will play one more time for a spot in the AHSAA Class 3A Final Four.
The Bears and Rams play in the 3A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus of Jacksonville State University at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Plainview improved to 27-7 with a resounding 89-32 victory at Childersburg in the 3A Northeast Sub-Regional semifinal round Thursday night, while Sylvania (25-8) defeated Ohatchee 76-67 on Thursday.
Halle Brown and Payton Blevins each scored 18 points and Kami Sanders had 15 points as the Bears surged ahead in the second quarter en route to a 63-52 victory against Sylvania to claim the 3A, Area 14 championship.
The win secured Plainview as a host for its first sub-regional matchup. The Bears defeated Hokes Bluff 51-26 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Sylvania edged defending 2A state champion Collinsville 62-58 in Collinsville on Wednesday.
