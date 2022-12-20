Fifteen Fort Payne football players were selected to the 2022 Class 6A-Region 8 All-Region Team.
Junior running back Kaden Dubose, junior wide receiver Skyler Cody and senior wide receiver Marcus Ledford were voted by region coaches to the first-team all-region offense for the Wildcats, who finished the season with an 8-3 record and a first-round appearance in the 6A state playoffs.
Junior defensive lineman Hayden Presley, senior linebacker Alex Akins, junior linebacker Bennett Blanks, sophomore linebacker Carter Tinker and senior defensive back Kobe King represented Fort Payne as first-team all-state defensive players.
Representing Fort Payne as honorable mention offensive players were senior quarterback Jake Barnes, sophomore quarterback Dax Varnadore, sophomore wide receiver Brannon Oliver, senior offensive lineman Sylas Hollmer and senior offensive lineman Colton Shankles.
Senior defensive lineman Jack Goggans and sophomore defensive back Connor Kinsley were selected as honorable mention defensive players.
Gadsden City’s Ali Smith was selected as the region’s coach of the year.
