Cristian Barrientos finished with two goals, Chris Rocha dished out two assists and Class 6A’s top-ranked Fort Payne boys soccer team beat 1A/3A’s No. 4 Collinsville 6-1 at Chad Hawkins Stadium in Collinsville last Friday night.
The two DeKalb County rivals prepared each other for the looming postseason in their annual meeting.
The Wildcats (20-2-2) produced their first goal 25 seconds into the match when Rocha assisted Henry Aguilar. Barrientos added a score from a free kick 5 minutes later and Pascual Marcos netted a solo goal in the eighth minute to make it 3-0.
A penalty kick by Alexis Vega pushed Fort Payne into a 4-0 advantage in the 27th minute, before Collinsville (14-3-4) drew a penalty kick and Aaron Herrera drilled the ensuing attempt to get the Panthers on the scoreboard in the 30th minute.
Kai Stolp scored a solo goal in the 47th minute, before Barrientos found the back of the net in the 49th minute off an assist by Rocha to cap the scoring.
Fort Payne finished the night with 14 shots on goal out of 19 total attempts. The Panthers registered five total shots (four on goal).
