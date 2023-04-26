Cristian Barrientos finished with two goals, Chris Rocha dished out two assists and Class 6A’s top-ranked Fort Payne boys soccer team beat 1A/3A’s No. 4 Collinsville 6-1 at Chad Hawkins Stadium in Collinsville last Friday night.

The two DeKalb County rivals prepared each other for the looming postseason in their annual meeting. 

