Graidin Haas tripled and finished with three hits, AJ Kramer tossed six strikeouts in relief and Fort Payne held on to beat Arab 11-8 as both sides tallied up big hits in Arab on Tuesday.
Taylor Camp led the Wildcats (25-9) with four hits, an RBI and a run scored. Hannah Buffington contributed two hits and scored two runs with an RBI, Emily Ellis chipped in two hits, two runs and two RBIs, Addison Eason added two hits and two RBIs and Lily Jackson scored two runs.
In the slugfest, Fort Payne collected 15 hits to Arab’s 11.
The Wildcats plated four runs in the opening inning. Ellis singled in two runs before an Eason single allowed two more baserunners to make it home.
The hits kept coming for Fort Payne in the third. Haas tripled in three runs to push the lead to 8-0 with two outs in play. Buffington singled in a runner in her ensuing plate appearance and Kramer capped the top portion of the inning with a double, scoring Buffington to make it 10-0.
Down but not out, the Knights responded with eight runs on four hits in the top of the fifth to make it a two-score contest.
Camp singled to right field in the top of the seventh, driving in Jackson to give Fort Payne a final three-run cushion.
Leading the Knights at the plate, Kaitlynn Robertson recorded two hits, scored two runs and added three RBIs. Kristen Pritchett added two hits and scored two runs and Lily Livingston chipped in two hits.
Robertson pitched a complete game. She walked three batters while sending in one strikeout.
Fyffe 5, Cedar Bluff 4:
Madison Myers offered two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored and Alivia Hatch had three RBIs and two hits as Fyffe staved off Cedar Bluff’s comeback attempt in Fyffe on Tuesday.
The Red Devils (17-9-2) led 5-0 before Cedar Bluff responded with its first run in the top of the third inning, scoring on a groundout to second base.
After cutting the deficit to three runs in the fourth, Cedar Bluff produced a run from a Fyffe error and another on a single to center field in the fifth inning.
Chloe Hatch tossed five innings in relief, surrendering one run on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks. In the start, Alivia Hatch walked one and struck out one while allowing four hits.
The Red Devils finished with nine hits.
