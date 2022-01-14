Wildcats power past Knights for first area win

In the span of 32 seconds, the Arab Knights cut a 10-point deficit to four in the final minutes of regulation.
The Fort Payne Wildcats fought off the comeback attempt, holding on for a 73-63 victory — their first Class 6A, Area 15 win of the season — at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday night.
“Our guys played unbelievably hard tonight and it was led by a lot of the seniors, stepping up and playing big minutes,” Wildcats head coach Michael Banks said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. They really wanted this win, we needed the area win. I feel like there’s still a chance for us to finish well in the area.”
Malik Turner’s 19 points led the Wildcats’ balanced scoring. Eli Kirby scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, Connor Cash finished with 11 points and Marcus Ledford added eight points for Fort Payne (12-9, 1-3 6A, Area 15).
Arab’s Ed Johnson finished with three 3-point baskets and a game-high 20 points, scoring his 1,000th point of his high school in the process. Owen Thomas added 12 points from four 3-pointers and Will Cavender also scored 12 points.
Cash made two free throws with 2:17 left in the game to push the Wildcats into a 67-57 advantage, before back-to-back 3-pointers by Johnson narrowed the margin to 67-63 with 1:45 left, igniting cheers from the Knights’ side of the gym.
Fort Payne’s defense tightened and held Arab scoreless the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Turner added a layup and a foul shot by Ledford extended the lead to 70-63 with 54.6 seconds remaining. Kirby tacked on two free throws and Cash added another in the final seconds.
The Wildcats’ up-tempo charge throughout the night made them the aggressors.
“I always tell our players to push the ball every chance they get,” Banks said. “We have some really athletic guys who can run well, get up and down the floor. Arab didn’t play a lot of guys, so anytime you can push the tempo and make them run it kind of affects them with their offense too with tired legs.
“We did a good job of pushing the ball and making good decisions, not taking bad shots on fast breaks. We understood what were good shots, when to push the ball, when to back up and run offense.”
Turner sparked the crowd with three dunks on the night, two in the first half. His first jam put Fort Payne ahead 10-6 in the opening period and another throw-down off a steal with 1:58 left in the first half pulled the Wildcats within 26-25.
Shaq Hawkins scored a teardrop layup to send the teams into halftime with the game knotted at 32.
Banks said his team’s defensive performance in the second half was an improvement from the opening half and made things more challenging for Johnson and Arab’s other shooters.
“We play man-to-man [defense] and we usually don’t change who we are on defense against an opponent, but we did know that (Johnson) could shoot well,” Banks said. “He’s hurt us several times before. This is the first time we’ve gotten the best of him. So we made sure to have one of our better defenders on him all the time and put hands in faces.
“We couldn’t help off of those guys because they’d knock down shots, so we just worked really hard on pressuring the ball, closing out on shots — didn’t do a great job of it in the first half, especially against (Johnson) and (Thomas), but we did better in the second half.
“We executed our game plan, which was to make it tough on their best players.”
