The Geraldine football team has reached a level of play where its players expect to win against every opponent.
The leadership and talent of the program’s big senior class has a lot to do with that mentality.
Fifteen seniors are at the forefront as head coach Michael Davis begins his third year leading the Bulldogs this fall.
“I believe it’s the largest class that we’ve ever had,” Davis said. “I’ve been very fortunate to have been around these guys since they were all freshmen. I’ve seen all of them grow in all aspects of their lives. It’s a very special group to me; they mean a lot to me. They’ve done everything I’ve asked since I’ve been around them.”
The Bulldogs open their 2023 campaign with a home game against Coosa Christian at Coolidge Isbell Field at 7 p.m. next Thursday.
Geraldine’s seniors include Jaxon Colvin, Carlos Mann, Kobe Hill, Kaleb Spears and River Walling, all of which have contributed to what Davis said has been a positive culture.
“You can have a good culture or a bad culture,” the coach said. “You can have a separation of your room and your players or you can be connected in a deep way.
“You can go to a local restaurant and you may see 20 (players) in there when they had the option to go their separate ways. They truly love each other. It’s truly a brotherhood, and simply connecting all of these guys you get that and when adversity hits they understand what it takes to get through it together.”
The Bulldogs closed 2022 after a 27-7 loss at DeKalb County and Class 3A Region 6 rival Sylvania in the AHSAA’s third round, capping the season with a 9-4 overall record and a third-place finish in the region.
Davis said the Bulldogs’ expectations are to perform as the best version of themselves through each week of this season.
