Sylvania High School hosts its inaugural Ram Ruckus Night, a schedule of Rams basketball intrasquad scrimmages, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Sylvania’s junior varsity and varsity girls and boys teams will be in action.
Admission is $1 for attendees school-aged and up and concessions, including barbecue nachos, drinks and other items, will be sold.
The event will include a raffle for some free passes to all home basketball games for the 2021-22 season.
Each player in Sylvania’s basketball programs will be selling chances. Those interested in buying chances at the free passes can also contact varsity girls head coach Kyle Finch and varsity boys head coach Zach King.
Raffle chances will also be sold at the entrance of the high school gym Friday night. Those who purchase chances ahead of the event do not have to be in attendance at Friday’s games to win.
