Valley Head’s comeback falls short against Ragland

Eian Bain rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns to help the Valley Head Tigers rally from a scoreless first half, but the comeback attempt fell short in a 28-20 loss to the Ragland Purple Devils in a Class 1A state playoff opener Friday night.
The Tigers (5-6) trailed 22-0 at halftime in Valley Head, but Bain broke free for a 45-yard scoring run and completed a 2-point conversion pass to Ashton Brown to cut the deficit to 22-8 with 4:30 to play in the third quarter.
A minute later, Bain scored on a 3-yard run, but an attempted extra-point kick by Noah Hulgan was no good.
The Purple Devils (9-2) scored on a 4-yard run to extend the lead to 28-14 with 2:21 remaining in the quarter.
With 3:26 left in regulation, Bain rushed 48 yards for a touchdown and his 2-point conversion run attempt failed.
Ragland, a No. 3 seed from Region 5, advanced to play the winner of the Decatur Heritage/Marion County game in next week’s second round of the state postseason.
Valley Head, a No. 2 seed from Region 7, closed its season under the leadership of first-year head coach Charles Hammon.
