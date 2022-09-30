Valley Head and Cedar Bluff went to war Friday night in a highly anticipated rivalry game with Valley Head coming out on top with a score of 34-6, led by star player Eian “Mighty Mouse” Bain.
The game was highly physical and emotionally intense from the opening kick.
Bain managed to score every Valley Head touchdown, including a remarkable 34-yard touchdown run in which he completely reversed field and beat the defenders in a foot race to the end zone. This allowed Valley Head to walk into half, up two possessions, as Cedar Bluff failed to score any points.
The tensions were especially high in the third quarter, as Valley Head managed to jump out 20-0 after the first half. Cedar Bluff remained scoreless as Bain continued to widen the lead deep into the third.
Starting running back Hunter Robinson went down awkwardly during a tackle in the third and had to be helped off the field. He did not return for the rest of the game but was later confirmed to be OK.
Valley Head head coach Charles Hammon had this to say following the game: “I thought we played really well on both sides of the ball, and we kind of controlled the clock. I’m really proud of the kids for that.
“Cedar Bluff and Valley Head is a huge rivalry game and our kids know that. They’re physical and we’re physical and it was almost like a fist fight. The only thing I saw was I thought we lost a bit of our character with the flags and we can’t get to where we want to be if we continue to lose our character.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.