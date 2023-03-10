The Fort Payne girls tennis team picked up five singles wins in a 6-3 victory against Hazel Green, while the boys fell 6-2 at Fort Payne High School on Monday.
In girls singles, Courtnie Rae Carroll defeated Hazel Green’s Moriah Ellett 8-0 at No. 1. Anna Kate Akins topped Hazel Green’s Camryn Garner 8-1 at No. 2, and Jessica Simpson beat Hazel Green’s Riley Hayes 8-3 at No. 3. Cadence Burkhead earned an 8-3 win against Hazel Green’s Caroline Breeden at No. 4, Micaela Domingo fell 8-5 to Hazel Green’s Whitney Blair Butler at No. 5 and Debbie Domingo topped Hazel Green’s Kathryn Salazar 8-4 at No. 6.
Carroll and Akins took an 8-6 loss to Ellett and Garner at No. 1 doubles. Simpson and Burkhead fell 8-5 to Hayes and Butler at No. 2 and Micaela Domingo and Debbie Domingo beat Breeden and Salazar 8-3 at No. 3.
On the boys’ side, Carson Pike won by forfeit at No. 1 singles. Kris Boyette fell 9-7 to Hazel Green’s Aiden Ashby at No. 2, Eli Walters lost 8-1 to Hazel Green’s Malachi Ashby at No. 3 and Patrick Long dropped a match to Hazel Green’s Mason Steward, 8-3. Joseph Hernandez took an 8-5 loss to Hazel Green’s Coleson Pack at No. 5 and Brandon Macpherson fell 8-0 to Hazel Green’s Adyn Hay at No. 6.
Pike and Boyette picked up a win by forfeit at No. 1 doubles, while Walters and Long lost 8-5 to Malachi Ashby and Steward at No. 2 and Hernandez and Macpherson fell 8-3 to Pack and Hay at No. 3.
Fort Payne is scheduled to host Southside-Gadsden on Tuesday, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
