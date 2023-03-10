The Fort Payne girls tennis team picked up five singles wins in a 6-3 victory against Hazel Green, while the boys fell 6-2 at Fort Payne High School on Monday.

In girls singles, Courtnie Rae Carroll defeated Hazel Green’s Moriah Ellett 8-0 at No. 1. Anna Kate Akins topped Hazel Green’s Camryn Garner 8-1 at No. 2, and Jessica Simpson beat Hazel Green’s Riley Hayes 8-3 at No. 3. Cadence Burkhead earned an 8-3 win against Hazel Green’s Caroline Breeden at No. 4, Micaela Domingo fell 8-5 to Hazel Green’s Whitney Blair Butler at No. 5 and Debbie Domingo topped Hazel Green’s Kathryn Salazar 8-4 at No. 6.

