Ider wins team of the week

The Ider Hornets claimed 48% of the online voting to win The Times-Journal Team of the Week.
Hunter Robinson rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception and a punt for scores, accounting for four touchdowns as the Hornets dominated Woodville 53-0 in Chad Grant’s Ider head-coaching debut at Wayne C. Hardman Stadium last Thursday night.
The Hornets scored three times in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Grant had a 4-yard scoring run, Ben Smith had a 60-yard touchdown run and Luke Hannah stripped the ball from a Woodville player and returned it 40 yards for a score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.