Caleb Hall ran 140 yards with a rushing and receiving score and added seven tackles as a defender as Geraldine escaped Sylvania with a 17-10 victory, spoiling the Rams’ homecoming night Thursday.
Leading 17-10, the Bulldogs (5-2, 3-1) got the ball with 51 seconds left in the third quarter and maintained possession until 1:17 remaining in regulation. The Rams (4-3, 3-2) made a defensive stop on fourth down at their own 7-yard line to regain possession inside the 2-minute mark.
Sylvania drove the length of the field with Brody Smith completing a pass to Sawyer Hughes to Geraldine’s 2-yard line. An attempted lateral pass by Hughes rolled out of bounds as time expired.
Hall carried the ball 18 times and caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Bo Harper, who finished 5 of 6 passing for 91 yards. Hall also recorded a pass deflection on the defensive side.
The Bulldogs’ leading rushers included Troy Willoughby (11 carries, 63 yards), Anthony Baldwin (18 carries, 60 yards) and Drew Fowler (four carries, 26 yards).
Willoughby led Geraldine’s defensive showing with eight tackles, Cody Satterfield had six tackles and one pass deflection and Austyn Banks had three tackles, including a sack.
A 1-yard touchdown run by Gareth Anderson with 8:37 left in the first quarter gave Sylvania a 7-0 lead, before Geraldine tied it with Harper’s touchdown throw to Hall at the 8:50 mark in the second quarter.
Sylvania’s Jaxon Andrade made a 20-yard field goal with 3:24 left in the first half, but Hall scored on a 53-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds left in the half to put Geraldine in front for good at 14-10 at intermission.
Jose Garcia kicked a 24-yard field goal to extend the Bulldogs’ advantage with 1:21 remaining in the fourth.
Anderson rushed for 85 yards on 12 carries with a score for the Rams. Braiden Thomas ran for 125 yards on nine attempts and caught three passes for 21 yards.
Sylvania hosts Plainview on Friday.
Geraldine visits Fyffe on Friday.
