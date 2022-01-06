Offensive balance helps Fort Payne top North Jackson

Malik Turner had a game-high 24 points, leading Fort Payne’s balanced scoring performance in a 75-73 victory against North Jackson in Stevenson on Tuesday night.
Three of four Wildcats starters scored in double figures, including Eli Kirby (14 points) and Shaq Hawkins (12 points). Off the bench, Alan Harcrow made four 3-point baskets and tallied 14 points.
After taking a 39-35 lead into the halftime break, Fort Payne maintained a narrow 58-54 advantage by the end of the third period.
Turner made 5 of 6 from the foul line in the fourth for Fort Payne. He finished 8 for 15 from the foul line.
The Wildcats attempted 31 free throws in the game, making 19. North Jackson visited the foul line 19 times and converted 11 shots.
Preston Miller sank four 3-pointers and and scored nine of his team-high 18 points across the final quarter. Malachi Potter finished with 16 points, including five 3s, Zekin Ballard scored 13 points and Brady Cunningham had 11 points.
