Fort Payne’s hunt for a ninth consecutive girls cross country sectional championship begins Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Fort Payne boys program, which has been building toward state qualification, hopes 2022 will be the season to do it as a team.
“The goal for the girls team is the same as every year and that’s to win another sectional championship,” Wildcats head coach Ashley Jackson said ahead of her teams’ season opener in the Tadd’s 2-Mile 2022 event at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
After earning the last eight sectional titles, the Fort Payne girls don’t want that streak to end.
Anahi Barboza, Abigail Vega and Madison Wright are the three senior veterans for the Fort Payne girls.
“All three of these girls have been a part of the team since the beginning. Every year they get better and better,” Jackson said. “Anahi is coming off a great race at the (AHSAA North/South All-Star event), and Abigail and Madison are coming off having one of the best track seasons of their career.”
Eighth-grader Kyndal Hughes will be among Fort Payne’s runners expected to make strides in 2022. Of Hughes, Jackson said she’s “a go-getter and works extremely hard. She will definitely be one of my top varsity runners this season.”
Seventh-graders Arianna Ignacio and Ava Jett are a pair of newcomers to the program with a lot of potential, Jackson said.
“I could tell from the first summer practice that they have a lot of talent,” she said.
To advance to the state meet as a team, the Fort Payne boys will have to place at sectionals.
The team will be paced by seniors Ian Norman and Lane Pilotte. While Norman was one of Fort Payne’s two boys to qualify for last year’s state meet, Pilotte is new to the cross country program but not new to running.
Jackson said she looks forward to Norman improving with every meet this season and helping lead the boys into state qualifying. She said Pilotte has fit in well with the boys team and will be a huge asset. In his short time training in the cross country program, Jackson said she has liked his work ethic and is interested in seeing his true potential as the season progresses.
Directing Fort Payne’s cross country program for seven seasons, Jackson said seeing her athletes achieve personal-record times with each passing year still sparks her excitement for coaching the sport.
“It may be the first meet of the season or the last, but the happiness on their faces after they run their best time is what makes coaching this sport worth it,” she said.
The racing schedule for the Wildcats includes the Scottsboro Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, and the Noccalula Falls Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 22, wrapping up the regular season at the Last Chance Invitational at Scottsboro on Monday, Oct. 20
Jackson said the most challenging course Fort Payne will run this season will be at Noccalula Falls, a hilly course that will test mental toughness.
The Wildcats move into Class 6A’s Section 5 for the 2022-24 seasons. They’ll compete against Center Point, Clay-Chalkville, Cullman, Gadsden City, Huffman, Mortimer Jordan, Oxford, Pell City and Pinson Valley.
Fort Payne’s 2022 cross country schedule:
Aug. 18 Tadd’s 2-Mile (at Scottsboro)
Aug. 27 Scottsboro invitational (at Scottsboro)
Sept. 16 The Southern Showcase (at Huntsville)
Sept. 22 Noccalula Falls Invitational (at Gadsden)
Oct. 1 Jesse Owens Classic (at Oakville)
Oct. 15 Husky Challenge (at Trussville)
Oct. 20 Last Chance Invitational (at Scottsboro)
