Anahi Barboza crossed the finish line in 19:18.30 as the seventh-place finisher and Fort Payne’s top placer in the Girls 5K Silver Division in the Jesse Owens Classic at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday morning.
Adding to the Fort Payne girls’ performances were Kyndal Hughes (17th, 19:53.80); Abigail Vega (43rd, 20:44.80); Madison Wright (66th, 21:21.00); and Reese McCurdy (88th, 21:49.50).
