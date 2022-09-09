Levi Brown scored a rushing touchdown and caught two touchdown passes, as Plainview’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell short in a 34-21 loss at top-ranked Piedmont on Thursday night.

Brown rushed for 71 yards on five carries, along with three receptions for 30 yards for the Bears (0-3, 0-2 Class 3A-Region 6). Trey Rutledge tossed two touchdowns behind 4 of 9 passing for 76 yards with no interceptions. Dylan McCullough gained 47 yards rushing on 15 attempts and Andrew Hall carried 12 times for 30 yards rushing. Braxten Hearn had one catch for 47 yards.

