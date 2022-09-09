Levi Brown scored a rushing touchdown and caught two touchdown passes, as Plainview’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell short in a 34-21 loss at top-ranked Piedmont on Thursday night.
Brown rushed for 71 yards on five carries, along with three receptions for 30 yards for the Bears (0-3, 0-2 Class 3A-Region 6). Trey Rutledge tossed two touchdowns behind 4 of 9 passing for 76 yards with no interceptions. Dylan McCullough gained 47 yards rushing on 15 attempts and Andrew Hall carried 12 times for 30 yards rushing. Braxten Hearn had one catch for 47 yards.
The Bulldogs (2-1, 2-0) maintained a 28-7 lead entering the fourth quarter, where Plainview rallied.
Brown got on the receiving end of a 24-yard scoring pass from Rutledge. A missed extra-point kick attempt kept the Bears within 28-13.
Plainview made it a one-possession game later in the period when Brown scored on a 2-yard pass from Rutledge. A Hall 2-point conversion run pulled the Bears to a 28-21 deficit.
But Piedmont put the game out of reach with a 24-yard scoring run.
The Bulldogs amassed 402 yards of offense, including 238 yards rushing, to Plainview’s 257 yards (181). Piedmont collected 20 first downs to 13 for Plainview and was 5 of 8 on third-down conversions; The Bears were 6 of 12 on third-down plays.
The Bears host Glencoe for another region contest in Rainsville next Friday night.
