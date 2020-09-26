Geraldine takes 2nd straight loss at Saks

Caleb Hall rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in Geraldine’s 46-14 loss at Saks on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1 Class 3A Region 7) took a second straight loss after falling to region rival Plainview last week.
Drew Fowler finished with 26 yards rushing on five carries for Geraldine. Bo Harper was 5 of 10 passing for 27 yards, Hall had three catches for 21 yards, Jaxon Colvin added one reception for six yards and Fowler had one catch for two yards.
Colvin led the Bulldogs’ defense with seven tackles, Cody Satterfield finished with six and Fowler had five.
Geraldine hosts Brindlee Mountain for a region game Friday.
