The Fort Payne track and field team opened the indoor season with several athletes placing high at the Magic City Invitational in Birmingham on Saturday.
Madi Wallace highlighted the Wildcats’ performances with a first-place individual win in the girls long jump event. She added second-place individual wins in the girls 400-meter dash and 60-meter hurdles.
Maddie Jackson was the second overall individual finisher in the girls 800-meter run, adding a seventh-place individual finish in the 400-meter dash.
Jordan Strogav placed second individually in the girls high jump and eighth in pole vault and teammate Aylin Vega was fourth in the 800-meter run and sixth in the 3200-meter run. Madisyn Hill finished fifth individually in the 60-meter hurdles.
Lennon Ibsen had sixth-place individual finishes in the girls triple jump and pole vault, while teammate Arianna Johnson placed seventh in the triple jump and Angel Reyes added a ninth-place individual finish in the 800-meter run.
Fort Payne is registered to participate in the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham Metro CrossPlex in Birmingham on Friday.
