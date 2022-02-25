The Bears invade Birmingham next week.
Both of Plainview’s varsity basketball teams will compete in the AHSAA Final Four at Legacy Arena on Tuesday.
The Plainview girls play Prattville Christian Academy in the Class 3A state semifinal round at 9 a.m., with the Plainview boys facing Houston Academy in a 3A semifinal clash at 10:30 a.m.
“Just super-excited to be here,” Plainview girls head coach Luke Griggs said of advancing to Tuesday’s Final Four. “I got this job four years ago and I knew that I had the girls to make it to Birmingham. It was just my job to get them there. Just relieved that they played hard enough to get us here.
According to AHSAA records, Plainview becomes the first DeKalb County school to have both of its varsity basketball teams appear in the state semifinals in the same season.
While the Plainview boys return to the Final Four for the first time since 2019, when they won the 3A boys state championship, the Plainview girls make the program’s first state semifinal-round appearance since 2003.
In 2003, the Plainview girls lost to Abbeville 66-39 in the 3A semifinals. Abbeville finished as the state runner-up after falling 57-48 to Lauderdale County in the state championship game.
At this week’s Northeast Regional Finals in Jacksonville, the Plainview girls beat Geraldine 76-50 to earn the program’s first state semifinal advancement under Griggs’ leadership.
Saydi Jackson’s double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds paced Plainview and netted her regional tournament MVP honors after the regional finale. Kami Sanders, Lauren Jimmerson and Jocelyn Hatfield scored 13 points apiece.
“I’m a lucky-enough guy to have seven or eight players who can score in double figures on any given night,” Griggs said after his team improved its overall record to 26-8. “If one girl’s not feeling it that night, we have others who can score, so it makes my job easier.”
Jimmerson and Hatfield were also named to the all-tournament team, along with Jackson, Johnson and Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook.
On the boys’ side, Luke Smith capped the Northeast Regional Final with MVP honors, scoring 19 points with six rebounds in the 67-51 championship win against Childersburg. Cole Millican had 21 points with five rebounds, Dylan Haymon finished with nine points and seven rebounds and Jonah Williams contributed nine points.
Millican and Haymon both joined Smith on the all-tournament team, as the Bears improved to 29-6 overall.
“This group is very unselfish,” Coker said of his players after the regional final. “We challenge this group to be unselfish and grateful. And we want to find joy in all situations.”
As his team maintained its No. 1 ranking in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state high school basketball standings throughout the regular season, Coker said this collection of Plainview boys is focused on accomplishing goals that can’t be voted on by others.
In their last state semifinal appearance in 2019, the Plainview boys defeated Westminster Christian 54-52 to claim their second straight 3A state championship. It was the Bears’ third straight state finals appearance under Coker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.